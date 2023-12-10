Inspired and motivated by his boxer son Edward Hamiliton Jr, boxing coach Edward Hamilton, Sr. reached out to USA Boxing, hoping to convince the organization to bring the tournaments to the Hub City.

“And I told him. I said’ Hey man. Look, listen. We have a great space. Not around casinos. And Lafayette has been voted the cleanest city in the state for a long time anyway’. So I told him ‘Look this would be a great place for the next tournament’,” he recalls.

Lake Charles and Shreveport previously hosted the big boxing events.

This year USA Boxing picked the Cajundome to host their tournaments.

“Cajundome put in a great offer we couldn’t resist. It was a great venue and we said ‘ok we’re coming back to Louisiana. And we’re happy to be here,” explains USA Boxing communications director Brian Taylor.

Hamilton, Sr. says Lafayette hosting large events like this gives the city a huge shot in the arm.

“First of all, it brings crazy revenue to the city that is much needed, secondly it gives the opportunity for people like Terence Crawford and these other guys that attended it to come to see that there is actually talent here,” he notes.

During the week unified welterweight champ Terence Crawford visited Lafayette with the Hamiltons and watched some of the action in the Cajundome.

Hamilton, Jr. Says big-time events and big-time boxers coming to the Hub City are a winning combo for Lafayette.

“That’s really cool because Lafayette really needed that light. So Terence coming here really shined a light on everything in Louisiana because he loved it. He loved coming here,” he notes.