BLOG: Saints lose 5-straight with 27-17 loss to Cowboys in Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 02: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball as Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys defends in the first quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints (5-7) made it five straight losses after being handed a 27-17 defeat at the hands of the visiting Dallas Cowboys (8-4) on back-to-back Thursday Night Football games at the Caesars Superdome.

Taysom Hill made his first start of the season at quarterback for the Saints, and went 19 of 41 for 264 yards with two interceptions and four interceptions – three in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six to defensive tackle Carlos Watkins with less than three minutes to play.

Hill has served as the Saints’ emergency backup the previous two weeks dealing with a foot injury.

As per a pre-game report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead missed action due to injury.

The #Saints won’t have star RB Alvin Kamara (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) or OT Terron Armstead (knee) for tonight vs. #Cowboys, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. They are out. Short-handed again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

The Cowboys had dropped their previous two contests against the Raiders and Chiefs, and lost three of their last four games total.

