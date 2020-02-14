Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rhodes: Goal of Daytona 500 rookies should be finish the race

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — NASCAR Truck Series Driver Ben Rhodes, a young driver himself, explains what the mindset should be for the Daytona 500’s crop of rookie drivers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar