Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

PHOTOS: Denny Hamlin celebrates Daytona 500 win

Big Race - Daytona

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin captured his second straight Daytona 500 on a day Ryan Newman was taken to a hospital following a fiery wreck at the finish line.

Hamlin joined six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500s, but his celebration was muted as his team and others waited to learn the condition of Newman, whose car flipped several times after being bumped and slammed into.

  • Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Denny Hamlin, right, celebrates as he and crew members hoist the championship trophy after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
  • Denny Hamlin, center, celebrates with crew members after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
  • Denny Hamlin’s crew celebrates after Hamlin won the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
  • DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
  • DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
  • DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Two hours after the race, NASCAR read a statement from Roush Fenway Racing that said Newman is in “serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar