Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Noah Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at Daytona

Big Race - Daytona
Posted: / Updated:

Noah Gragson (9) celebrates on the roof of his car at the finish line after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson won his first career Xfinity Series race when Saturday’s opener was stopped on the final lap by a crash well behind the winning JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

It was the third consecutive win at Daytona for a car fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr., his sister and Rick Hendrick in what they consider a family business.

“It never gets old, man,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I don’t expect I will do it ever again as a driver, but if I get here as an owner and have success like this, it’s a great feeling.”

Gragson and Chase Briscoe swapped the lead in the closing three-lap sprint to the finish, but NASCAR threw the yellow-flag for a multi-car crash on the final lap.

Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill, who will make his Daytona 500 debut on Sunday, were second and third in Toyotas. Briscoe was fourth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Gragson celebrated old-school style, first by climbing the fence at Daytona International Speedway — a nod to both three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and recent NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Then Gragson fueled the flames on the Daytona track surface created by his celebratory burnout.

He ran up and down the frontstretch pumping his fists in celebration, then slid across the hood of his JRM entry for the drive to victory lane.

“It’s Daytona, you never know if you get this chance again, so do what you want to do,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

Gragson is the seventh different race winner for JRM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Sidebar