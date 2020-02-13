Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

NASCAR insider breaks down Logano-Keselowski spat, Johnson’s final Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — The race week drama at Daytona International Speedway has focused on a crash between teammates.

On Thursday’s Countdown to Daytona, NASCAR insider Holly Cain joined hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly to discuss the relationship between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski following their collision at the Clash.

Cain also discussed Jimmie Johnson’s competitive nature as the NASCAR legend enters his final Daytona 500.

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar