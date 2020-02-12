Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Live at 1pm ET: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Before the thrill of driving in NASCAR’s most prestigious race, the sport’s biggest stars face the bright lights of Daytona 500 Media Day on Wednesday, and we’ll be there for all the action.

Countdown to Daytona,’ your exclusive inside-track to the big race, will be live from Daytona International Speedway at 1:00pm ET with more than a dozen drivers answering questions and having fun with our NASCAR broadcasters at Victory Lane.

Join WFLA’s Dan LucasFOX8’s Kevin Connolly, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno for our Daytona 500 Media Day Special on this website as they preview the Daytona 500 with NASCAR’s best drivers.

“There’s nothing like previewing the Great American Race from mere feet away from Victory Lane,” said Biunno. “We can’t wait to give our viewers the inside track — pun intended — on NASCAR’s brightest stars, plus have some fun along the way with the drivers.”

“Last year, the drivers really enjoyed getting to let loose a little bit and have some fun for their fans,” added Lucas. “We’re going to have even more fun this year!

‘Countdown to Daytona’ continues everyday this week with special guests and insider-analysis up until the green flag on Sunday.

Here’s the streaming schedule:

  • Wednesday, February 12th – 1:00 ET
  • Thursday, February 13th – 1:00 ET
  • Friday, February 14th  – 1:00 ET
  • Saturday, February 15th – Time TBA
  • Sunday, February 16th – Time TBA

Go ahead and mark your calendars!  And don’t worry, we won’t tell your boss. 

If you’re unable to catch the streams live, we’ll make them available on-demand on the Big Race Daytona page of our website.

The Daytona 500 is Sunday, February 16 from Daytona International Speedway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
53°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories