Kurt Busch: Turf from Daytona 500 victory immortalized

by: J.B. Biunno

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — When NASCAR fans reminisce about Kurt Busch’s 2017 Daytona 500 victory, they remember a specific quirk: the turf attached to his front hood as he raced across the finish line.

On Wednesday’s Countdown to Daytona Media Day special, Busch described how Stewart-Haas Racing managed to remake the turf for the race-winning car, which now sits in the company’s lobby.

“[The turf] is like a piece that made it into history,” said Busch.

Watch ‘Countdown to Daytona’ for the inside-track preview to this Sunday’s Daytona 500 on FOX.

