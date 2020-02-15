Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Joey Logano leads final practice before Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by: JENNA FRYER

Posted: / Updated:

Joey Logano celebrates with his crew after winning the first of the two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano paced an uneventful final practice before the Daytona 500.

Logano led eight Ford drivers in speed during Saturday’s 50-minute session of final preparation for NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl. He was followed by Kevin Harvick, teammate Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, rookie Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, David Ragan and Michael McDowell.

William Byron in a Chevrolet was next at ninth fastest.

Toyota drivers — the manufacturer only has five entries in Sunday’s season-opening race — did not participate in final practice. Only 26 of the 40 cars used the track time.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start from the pole alongside Alex Bowman.

Logano and Byron, winners of their respective qualifying races, start on the second row.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar