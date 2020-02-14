Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Daytona 500 purse in high gear, topping $23 million

Big Race - Daytona

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR will dole out a record $23.6 million to the 40 drivers racing in the Daytona 500. The sanctioning body released the total purse for the first time since the 2015 season.

The Daytona 500 purse grew steadily since the race’s inception in 1959. Lee Petty took home nearly $20,000 for winning the inaugural “Great American Race.”

This year’s winner will receive an undisclosed amount. The purse topped $1 million in 1985 and rose to a little more than $18 million in 2015. That’s last year the figures were released publicly.

The race Sunday is a sellout for the fifth consecutive season. President Donald Trump will give the command for drivers to start their engines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar