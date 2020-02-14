Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

5th straight sellout for season-opening Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 is a sellout for the fifth consecutive year.

Daytona International Speedway announced Thursday that all reserved grandstand seats have been purchased for the 62nd running of “The Great American Race.”

Track president Chip Wile says “we have the most loyal and passionate fans in sports and we are forever grateful for their support.”

Some specialty tickets remain, including access to premium hospitality areas, the infield and the pre-race concert featuring country/pop star Darius Rucker.

President Donald Trump will serve as grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines. He’s the first sitting president since George W. Bush in 2004 to attend the Daytona 500.

Other pre-race celebrities: Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as honorary starter and wave the green flag. WWE star Sheamus will serve as honorary pace car driver and lead the field to the green flag. Nalani Quintello, acclaimed vocalist with the United States Air Force Band, will sing the national anthem.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar