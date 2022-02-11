INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With the week winding down, the Bengals and Rams are holding their final workouts and media obligations. Sunday’s kickoff to Super Bowl LVI is finally in sight.

Chris Hagan and Jarrett Payton host another live edition of “Big Game Bound” from SoFi Stadium. They dissect the two teams’ defenses and discuss last night’s winners from the “NFL Honors.”

Plus, Chris talks with Pat McAfee about transitioning from a Pro Bowl punter to a rising national media star. Jarrett gets former Rams quarterback Jim Everett’s assessment of the signal-callers in Sunday’s game.