Wilson named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

The Ragin’ Cajuns advanced to the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Saturday with a 73-66 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Helping lead Louisiana to victory was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Mylik Wilson, who recorded a team-high 17 points.

The freshman phenom knew he was going to have a big game even before tip-off.

“Pregame I was just shooting shots and it was feeling good,” Wilson says. “In the game, the first one went down so I just kept shooting and shooting. The game plan was just to get to the rim. If the shot was there, take it. If not, kick it out. Don’t be selfish. Play team ball.”

That team-first mentality is evident when Wilson is asked about winning the Freshman of the Year honor. He’s just focused on the Cajuns next game.

“I mean, it means a lot, but I just try to stay humble,” Wilson says. “Don’t get the big head. It’s a good thing to have but I’m just trying to finish the year off strong.”

In Sun Belt Conference play, Wilson averaged almost 13 points and just over 6 rebounds per game, the most among any freshman in the conference. His average of 2.5 steals tied for the most overall in league action.

Despite those numbers, Wilson didn’t earn an All-Conference selection. Head Coach Bob Marlin believes he deserved that honor, too.

“The All-Conference selections in my mind should be in conference play, not against outside competition whether it’s weak or strong,” Marlin says. “Look at Mylik’s numbers in conference play. He’s the second-leading defensive rebounder in the league. For a guard, that’s big time impressive. I think his numbers are good enough to make All-Conference. But he’s done a really good job. He helps you win in a lot of different ways.”

The Cajuns will need more impressive play from Wilson this Monday as they travel to Statesboro to take on Georgia Southern in the second round of the Sun Belt Tournament.