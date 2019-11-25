Westgate star Kayshon Boutte presented All-American jersey

The Westgate Tigers beat the Assumption Mustangs Friday night to advance to the state quarterfinals Friday night. For one of the seniors on that Tigers team, there was more to celebrate than the win on Friday.

Westgate senior Kayshon Boutte was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American game featuring the top 100 players in the nation. On Friday during a pep rally, Boutte was presented his All-American jersey.



“This All-American jersey means a lot to me,” Boutte says. “I always looked forward to it growing up. Now that I finally accomplished the goal, I want to be a big factor in the game.”



Boutte is ESPN’s number one Louisiana prospect, and he has been playing football since he was seven years old. He credits the coaches he has had over the years for helping him achieve this dream.



“Coaches play a big role,” Boutte says. “Without the coaches, you wouldn’t be able to do anything. You gotta be coachable to get better. It all starts in the weight room. You’ve got to get strong. All that matters on the field. It’s the small things.”



Along with his coaches, his mom and dad help him excel both on and off the football field.



“My mom was always on academics and my schoolwork,” Boutte says. “My dad was the sports guy, like the travel guy. He would come places with me, like we went to New York for track and we’ve just been doing a lot of different things.”



In the win against Assumption, Boutte had seven catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first ever Westgate athlete to play in the Under Armour All-American game. He’ll join a long list of accomplished athletes to play in the game, like Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, and Leonard Fournette.



He knows a lot of guys are looking up to him, so he has some advice for the next generation of South Louisiana athletes.



“The hard work will pay off,” Boutte says. “As long as you stay on your grind, you’ll be good. You’ve gotta come out every day and be thankful to see another day and be blessed, knowing that you’re blessed to play the game. Any play could be your last play.”



Boutte is a Louisiana State University football commit. Before he moves on to the next level, he’s focused on winning with the Westgate Tigers on Friday night against Neville.

