UL volleyball off to second-best start in program history

An 11-0 start for UL volleyball is the program’s second-best start in school history.

The Cajuns are closing in on the record, but head coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot is more focused on continuing the success in conference play.

“You know the last thing I want to think about is continuing our undefeated streak,” Mazeitis-Fontenot says. “I want to continue our undefeated conference streak. At the end of all of this is the AQ bid for the NCAA tournament in the spring. We have not forgotten that. I don’t care how many people are playing or not playing this fall. We’re playing, so that’s what matters. It is important, but I tell you what us following details and being accountable to what we’re doing is just as important too.”

The Cajuns lead the Sun Belt in hitting percentage, assists, kills, and digs. And senior Avery Breaux has the most assists in the league.

Breaux and fellow senior Hali Wisnoskie were both All-Sun Belt performers last year, along with 2019 Newcomer of the Year Hannah Ramirez.

Mazeitis-Fontenot’s squad boasts experience and depth, whick will be key to keeping the undefeated conference streak alive.

“There’s not a single kid on our bench that we can’t use,” Mazeitis-Fontenot says. “That is me being able to confidently say that. We have so many good kids on our bench that are just sitting behind really great players right now.”

The Cajuns are just three straight wins away from the best start in program history, as a 14-0 start would beat the 1990 squad who started 13-0.

UL has the opportunity to accomplish that feat this weekend against Texas State.