Ty Doucet dominates as Cajuns sweep Texas State

Cajuns senior forward Ty Doucet collected a couple of milestones in Louisiana’s six-straight wins.

On Friday night against Texas State, Doucet became the programs 19th 1,000 point-scorer.

On Saturday night, she etched her name in the record books by becoming only the third Cajun to record 100 career blocks.

“It means a lot you know,” Doucet says. “It means my hard work is finally paying off. It’s showing so that everybody can see I’m working hard. In high school, I never reached 1,000 points. I was hurt for two years in a row. It feels good to actually get it in college.”

The Ville Platte High School product earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honors last season, and was named to the Preseason First Team All-Sun Belt.

So far this season, Doucet has 113 points and leads the team in blocks with 20 and rebounds with 84.

Her performances have helped to propel the Cajuns to the top of the Sun Belt West division standings.

“My sophomore year, we only won seven games,” Doucet says. “Last year, we were fourth in the conference. It got cut off because of COVID. This year, now that we’re actually playing games and we’re number one right now. It just keeps us motivated and to keep on and not back down. We really know that we can win the west, or the whole conference really.”