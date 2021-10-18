Ty Davis-Price breaks LSU single-game rushing record

BATON ROUGE, La – Ty Davis-Price had the most productive rushing performance the Florida defense has ever seen.

He rushed for 287 yards, the most-ever against the Gators. It broke the previous record of 238 yards set by Georgia’s Herschel Walker.

The junior accounted for three of LSU’s seven touchdowns in Saturday’s 49-42 win.

“I just took it one day at a time and worked my tail off each day,” Davis-Price says. “That’s all I could do, just do the best for my team. I believe in God. I prayed to God before the game. I had no idea he was going to allow me to do that. I thank Him. I thank Him for letting us get this W.”

The junior running back wears the number three, also the former number of LSU’s all-time rushing leader and Carencro native Kevin Faulk.

Davis-Price broke the single-game program rushing record of Leonard Fournette from 2016.

“Man, it’s a great honor,” Davis-Price says. “Just to know the guys that came before me who set the records, but honestly the o-line really came with it. They really turned it around. I just did my job.”

Like Davis-Price mentioned, the job he did couldn’t have been done without the performance of the LSU offensive line.

“You can see, those were big holes that I ran through,” Davis-Price says. “Shout-out to them. Shout-out to those guys for going out each and every day and working hard.”

“It started last week with him hitting the holes,” senior center Liam Shanahan says. “We started playing a little bit better as an o-line. It feels good for us to be able to put it together a little bit and let him get some of the recognition that he deserves for how good of a player he is.”

“They’ve done a great job of making holes for Ty,” sophomore quarterback Max Johnson says. “Ty has done a great job of finding them and shooting through them.”