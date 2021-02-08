Three-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk reflects on this football season

Carencro native Kevin Faulk won three Super Bowls all with the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

Faulk talked to KLFY recently about all of the emotions playing in a Super Bowl bring, and said it doesn’t matter if you were just playing on special teams. Games like this were games every guy had butterflies in his stomach for.

“It’s that game,” Faulk says. “It’s the game you talk about during the offseason. It’s the game you talk about when you get there at training camp to get to.”

Faulk got to that game five times in his 13-year career, all of them with current Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady handing him the ball.

He says Brady’s success even so late in his career is credit to winning habits that began years earlier.

“This started in 2005, 2006, 2007 for him in his habits, his eating habits, his training habits, how he’s done stuff was tailored for this moment,” Faulk says.

But the current LSU running backs coach is very familiar with another star in this year’s championship game – former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Faulk was on staff during Edwards-Helaire’s last season, and he talked with him over the phone last Wednesday.

“It was funny,” Faulk says. “When we were about to hang up, I said ‘dude, have you ever set back and thought about the last year of your life?’ He started laughing at me and was like, ‘no I haven’t had time.’ I said I understand. I know he hadn’t. I said we’ll talk about it later. But he understood exactly what I was talking about.”

Looking ahead to the future, LSU brought in the number 4 recruiting class in the country for 2021, according to 247 Sports.

Faulk says there’s a ton of potential for all the young talent in purple and gold.

“Every year there’s potential at LSU,” Faulk says. “You’re going to get the athletes if you do the right work. You’re going to get those athletes there because you don’t have to go far. It’s right there in state. You just have to do your due diligence. It should be. We gotta come together. We have to take care of those little details. Those younger guys that are going to play a lot more snaps this year gotta be ready. They got to be mentally ready to play and understand that we’re in the SEC.”

Going back to his roots, Faulk was on the Carencro Bears team that won the 1992 state title. He nephew Tavion Faulk quarterbacked the Bears to another state title this year.

“Going into the season after last year’s season, it was like Carencro is going to have a shot to win the state championship game,” Faulk says. “And that was talked about throughout the whole offseason. That’s a tough thing for a team to hear all year, all offseason. To go and do it and not get the big head and continue to play speaks to the coaching staff and the kids. They had that shot and took advantage of it.”