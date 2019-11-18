Three Teurlings Catholic soccer stars sign to play for the Cajuns

The Teurlings Catholic Rebels had not one, not two, but three soccer players sign their national letters of intent on Friday, committing to play for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“I’m really excited,” Camryn Chretien says. “I’m so ready. We all go to all of their games together. It looks like a fun environment. On our visit when we went, we went in the locker room with them. It was super fun to see them dance and have parties and stuff. That’s kind of what we all do, so we’re ready for that.”

Lauryn Starwood, Camryn Chretien, and Emily Sonnier had many reasons for committing to UL, but the biggest factor was family. The team felt like a family, and they all wanted to see their loved ones in the stands cheering them on during their collegiate careers.

“I like the atmosphere they have over there,” Starwood says. “It’s really family-friendly.”

“I wanted to stay home definitely,” Chretien says. “I know my dad loves to come watch my games. I want him to be able to come watch some of them.”

“I like the culture over there and how everyone is united like a family,” Sonnier says.

The trio has been playing together for years. Camryn and Emily have been on the same team since they were 6 years old. Lauryn joined in when she was 13.

“We are best friends literally,” Chretien says. “Me and Lauryn have our secret handshake before the game. Me and Emily fight with each other all the time. That’s just us. We fight, but at the end of the game we know we’re best friends. I cherish that friendship.”

“I know I can always count on them for anything,” Sonnier says. “I’m so happy I get to continue playing with them.”

“I love them,” Starwood says. “I love them.”

After winning the state championship with Teurlings last season during their junior year, the girls will look to continue that success this year in their final season as Rebels. They will make their debut in vermilion and white next season for the Cajuns in the fall of 2020.