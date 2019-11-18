Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Three Teurlings Catholic soccer stars sign to play for the Cajuns

Beyond The Jersey

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

The Teurlings Catholic Rebels had not one, not two, but three soccer players sign their national letters of intent on Friday, committing to play for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“I’m really excited,” Camryn Chretien says. “I’m so ready. We all go to all of their games together. It looks like a fun environment. On our visit when we went, we went in the locker room with them. It was super fun to see them dance and have parties and stuff. That’s kind of what we all do, so we’re ready for that.”

Lauryn Starwood, Camryn Chretien, and Emily Sonnier had many reasons for committing to UL, but the biggest factor was family. The team felt like a family, and they all wanted to see their loved ones in the stands cheering them on during their collegiate careers.

“I like the atmosphere they have over there,” Starwood says. “It’s really family-friendly.”

“I wanted to stay home definitely,” Chretien says. “I know my dad loves to come watch my games. I want him to be able to come watch some of them.”

“I like the culture over there and how everyone is united like a family,” Sonnier says.

The trio has been playing together for years. Camryn and Emily have been on the same team since they were 6 years old. Lauryn joined in when she was 13. 

“We are best friends literally,” Chretien says. “Me and Lauryn have our secret handshake before the game. Me and Emily fight with each other all the time. That’s just us. We fight, but at the end of the game we know we’re best friends. I cherish that friendship.”

“I know I can always count on them for anything,” Sonnier says. “I’m so happy I get to continue playing with them.”

“I love them,” Starwood says. “I love them.”

After winning the state championship with Teurlings last season during their junior year, the girls will look to continue that success this year in their final season as Rebels. They will make their debut in vermilion and white next season for the Cajuns in the fall of 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories