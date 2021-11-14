STM, Notre Dame take home state titles

LAFAYETTE, La – Two local teams were crowned state champions on Saturday.

The Notre Dame Pioneers in Division IV. The St. Thomas More Cougars in Division II.

STM knocked off cross-town rival Teurlings Catholic, the defending champions for eight straight years.

The Cougars won in a thrilling five sets.

“We wanted it so bad,” Cougars junior outside hitter AC Froehlich says. “We wanted it for two years now. We wanted it. We went in and took it. We just wanted it more.”

“I think we were just really focused on what we were doing and the task at hand, not the emotions of the game,” Cougars head coach Jessica Burke says.

In another match featuring two local teams, Notre Dame took home the Division IV state championship after defeating LCA in straight sets.

Senior Lily Morgan won most outstanding player with 15 kills.

“It feels like we just got a monkey off our back, but we didn’t get a monkey off our back because we’ve already won one,” Pioneers head coach Tara Young says. “We’ve won a few. It’s been a few years. It feels like the first time actually. What a great season.”

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment since my sister Grace win it her freshman year,” Pioneers outside hitter Lily Morgan says. “I can’t take any credit at all you know. My team really helped me through it. I couldn’t do anything without a pass or set. So to have this and if I could, I’d make everyone MVP. I cannot, but I’m just really thankful.”

Lafayette Christian Academy finished the season 24-8 overall, runners up in Division IV.

Teurlings Catholic went 29-12 in 2021, runners up in Division II.

The Episcopal School of Acadiana Falcons also made it to the Division V final, finishing as runners up with a 28-16 record on the year.