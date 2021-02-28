Senior Night win earns UL basketball first-ever Sun Belt regular season title

For the first time in program history, the Ragin’ Cajuns have earned the regular season Sun Belt championship crown.

The achievement came on Senior Night with their 13th straight win of the season.

“Great win for us in the 50th year of the program and to come away with a victory and a conference championship for the first time in 50 years,” head coach Garry Brodhead said. “It’s big for our University and our program. When we took over the program we believed we could do it. This team is a different team. They do whatever it takes to get things done. It may not be pretty but they’re able to fight through so I’m excited about the win. I’m excited for the kids. I know they’re going to enjoy this moment.”

“It means a lot,” senior forward Ty Doucet said. “Back home, we made it to the championship twice and never got it. I just think that it was for a purpose that I was gonna get it over here.”

“As players, you dream about moments like this all the time,” senior guard Jomyra Mathis said. “Knowing if it was gonna happen sophomore year I probably would’ve told you no. Junior year and this year coming in knowing what we had, the hard work that we put in, the grind during the summer, I dreamed about it a lot and talked about it a lot.”

Seniors Kim Burton, Jomyra Mathis, and Ty Doucet all led the team in scoring for a combined 34 pooints in the win.

But the regular season conference title was just the first goal, as the team heads into the Sun Belt tournament more motivated than ever.

“We’re keeping out feet on the peddal, not letting up,” Doucet says. “Just because we won doesn’t mean that it’s over with. We understand that we can’t just go int the tournament with a big head just because we are on a 13 game win-streak.”

“If we look at it, like wow we won 13 games in a row, you can kind of look at it and take the next team lightly just because you’re feeling yourself,” Mathis says. “I feel like we have great leadership and everyone is on the same page like we ain’t done nothing yet. We still ain’t win the championship. We gotta keep playing, taking it one game at a time, one practice at a time, one win at a time.”