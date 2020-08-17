Sean Malveaux prepared to take over Spartans offense as QB1

The Comeaux Spartans are preparing for a season in arguably one of the toughest districts in the state, District 3-5A.

With star quarterback Tre Harris moving on to the next level with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, the Spartans have a new QB1: junior Sean Malveaux.

Head coach Doug Dotson says although Harris left big shoes to fill, Malveaux brings a whole new dynamic to the team.

“Tre was a great athlete and very fast, but he wasn’t as quick as Sean,” Dotson says. “Tre was 6’3 and very long. Sean comes out of the mesh so quick, and it’s very exciting to watch him run this offense. Of course Tre is going to be very hard to replace but if we had to put it in anybody’s hands, I have a lot of confidence in Sean Malveaux.”

“I know I gotta step up,” Malveaux says. “Everybody’s gonna trust in me, and I trust in them. We gonna have that connection.”

With talent all around him, Malveaux is confident in the potential of the Spartans offense.

“Our backfield, I believe our running backs can do the deal,” Malveaux says. “Our linemen, they can handle their stuff. With our wide receivers, we got all that chemistry so they’re gonna be good.”

Malveaux started as a quarterback his freshman season, but switched to safety his sophomore year. The offseason leading up to his return as the signal-caller consisted of a strict workout regimen and adding about 10 pounds of muscle.

“During the offseason, I would come to summer workouts,” Malveaux says. “At home, I would do a lot of running. I was eating a lot. I’ve been putting on a lot of weight to take on the big hits.”

The dual-threat quarterback isn’t expecting to take many hits in the pocket though. He’ll have a solid wall protecting him, as Dotson and Malveaux both say the offensive line is going to be a strength of this year’s team.

“I trust them,” Malveaux says. “They’re gonna give me confidence to look at my reads. I’m glad they’re good blocking.”

“You know we got the plow-horses up front,” Dotson says. “If we don’t have them it’s hard to win football games.”