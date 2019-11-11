New Gueye on the court for the Cajuns

The Ragin’ Cajuns are only a couple of days away from kicking off their 2019-2020 season. With a new season comes new faces.

You could say there’s a new guy on the court. Dou Gueye (pronounced Do GUY-yay) that is, a transfer from Daytona State College. Gueye is originally from Senegal. He was playing for his national team when scouts in Japan recruited him to play high school basketball there.

“That was a little bit crazy for me to go all the way to Japan because I didn’t know the culture and everything,” Gueye says. “I thought it was like everything I had seen in the films, the movies. I thought it was gonna be like that. But it’s like way different.”

Gueye played one year of college basketball in Japan where he earned Division I National Player of the Year before moving to Florida to play for Daytona State College. Now, Gueye is adjusting to the basketball style the Cajuns will bring to the court this season.

“It’s like way different because of the physicality and the strength and everything,” Gueye says. “We have to learn a lot and be prepared for a lot. You have to do a lot of things on the court.”

He was often the center of the chatter from the Cajuns at Media Day. His team believes he can make an immediate impact.

“I like the fact that he plays hard,” head coach Bob Marlin says. “He can score. He does a lot of things well. He doesn’t do anything great except for rebounding and playing defense. Offensively, he’s got a mid-range game. He’s got a three-point game. He can score inside a little bit.”



“First and foremost, Dou is a great guy, a great guy to be around,” teammate Jalen Johnson says. “He’s a great teammate. He cares about his teammate genuinely. For his game, I don’t think there’s a ceiling on his game or how he plays. He’s everywhere. He rebounds. He hustles. He plays hard. He can score. To cap it off, he’s a great teammate.”

Gueye has been pretty consistent in his first two games as a Cajun. He had 15 points in his debut against Loyola and 11 points against the McNeese Cowboys on Saturday night.

