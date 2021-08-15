LSU commit Laterrance Welch preps for senior season at Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, LA – Acadiana High’s Laterrance Welch is one of the best cornerbacks in the country, ranked in the top 15 in the nation at that position according to Rivals.com.

He has offers from schools like Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Texas, but he’s verbally committed to the Bayou Bengals.

“LSU is LSU,” Welch says. “It’s the home team. DBU. Great coaching staff with Corey Raymond. He’s produced some great DBs that are in the league right now. I’m trusting him with his ability to teach me. Hopefully I’ll be in the NFL one day.”

The Lafayette to LSU pipeline has been consistent over the past few years, and Welch will be part of the next class to carry that connection on.

“Malik Nabers over there, Jack Bech, a lot of those guys, and we have a lot of guys coming next year,” Welch says. “It’s just a big thing because we play each other in high school. We’re all gonna be on the same team one day. It’s really a blessing.”

A 2022 Under Armor All-American, Welch credits the Wreckin’ Ram coaching staff for helping him to become the four-star cornerback he is today.

“My coaches trusted in me to start as a sophomore, going against the top guys every week,” Welch says. “That really helped me build my game just by going against the top guys every week. I just wanna thank my coaches for that because they put me in a game my sophomore year. I made plays, and I am who I am today.”

The last two years Acadiana has brought home the Class 5A state championship. And for Welch’s final season as a Wreckin’ Ram, another title is on the to-do list.

“A state championship, we want to play in December in the Superdome,” Welch says. “My self-achievements, I’m trying to get every accolade that you could ever get basically. I’m trying to be there for my team, and be that guy to help us go to the state championship.”