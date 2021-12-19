Levi Lewis ends illustrious Cajuns career with MVP bowl performance

NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) – In the Ragin’ Cajuns 36-21 win over the Thundering Herd, senior quarterback Levi Lewis was 19 of 31 for 270 yards and one touchdown.

It was his last game in the Vermilion and White.

He’s one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in UL history. The Baton Rouge native has played in 57 games for the Ragin’ Cajuns, and No. 57 was a special one.

When asked after the win about the emotions of playing his last college game, in typical Levi fashion, he pointed the praise to his team and his head coach.

“We wanted to get Coach Des his first dub,” Lewis says. “Always want to go out the right way. Even in the Dome losing two games, in state and against Mississippi State, just wanted to make it right in the Dome. With it being the last game of the season, we really wanted to win.”

His performance on and off the field Saturday night reflects the impact he’s made over his five years in Lafayette.

Lewis earned the Most Valuable Player award for his performance. But instead of keeping the trophy, he once again put the spotlight back on his teammates.

He handed off the trophy to his running back Emani Bailey, who scored two touchdowns in the win.

“He really motivates me how he always attacks the day even in practice,” Lewis says. “I feel like nobody, no guy practices how Emani practices. I want to give it to him because it’s momentum going into the season, just more motivation going into the season that anything he wants to do he can accomplish it.”

“First and foremost, I love Levi man,” Bailey says. “It just shows what a true leader he is. I can’t do nothing but thank him enough. Since day one he’s showed me how the ropes go around here. He’s number one in my book. He’s a true leader.”

Lewis leaves Louisiana as the record-holder for most passing touchdowns in a single season, a record previously held by Jake Delhomme.

He joins an elite list of former Cajuns quarterbacks, including head coach Mike Desormeaux who says Lewis’ hard work has paved the way to success and has payed off through records-broken and wins collected.

“I played the same position as him but I don’t think we’re in the same world,” Desormeaux says. “His stats speak for themselves. The guy puts in countless hours to go out there, to play well, and to perform for his team. The guy gives up his MVP trophy. That’s special. There’s not many people that are like that. He’s got this leadership quality about him that he’s demanding but not demeaning. People wanna do their best for him, because they know he’s giving them theirs.