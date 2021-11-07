Jacob twins play big part in Loreauville’s undefeated regular season

LOREAUVILLE, La – It’s often been said that playing football builds a brother-like bond within the team.

Maybe even more-so special is the bond between a quarterback and his favorite receiver.

So you can imagine the chemistry between the Jacob brothers: Calep the quarterback, and Collin his twin and number one target.

“He’s my brother,” Calep says. “I live with him, eat with him, do everything with him. It’s normal on the field, when it comes to the field.”

“That twin connection is something powerful,” Collin says. “I mean I’ve been with him since day one, since we stepped on the field. Our bond together is like no other.”

The first question a lot of people ask the Jacob twins – is twin telepathy real, and does it help during the game?

“I mean everybody says that,” Calep says. “I mean, yeah you could say that as well.”

“He knows what I’m going to do and places the ball where it’s supposed to be,” Collin says. “I’m there to make the play.”

“If I throw the ball, you better come down with it type of stuff,” Calep says.

“I guess you can call it the twin thing,” Collin says. “For us being together for so long, we already know what each other is thinking about basically.”

Long before they donned Loreauville uniforms, football was a family hobby.

“We were always throwing to each other in the front yard at Grandma’s house, Mawmaw’s house,” Calep says. “We’ve been doing it since we were three or four years old. So it’s just a norm.”

“They’ve played together for so long,” Loreauville head coach Terry Martin says. “They do sometimes kind of do their own thing. We have plays called, but when things break down they each kind of know what the other is going to do so obviously it does pay off.”

Their chemistry pays off on the other side of the ball too, as both play defensive back.

Calep and Collin were LFCA 2A All-State second team selections in 2020.

So we asked…who’s the better athlete?

“I’m pretty sure we’d argue this to our grave,” Collin says. “I would say you’re looking at him right now.”

“Every time I touch the ball I score,” Calep says. “I’m just gonna let you pick who the better football player is. I don’t know what he told you, but numbers don’t lie.”

They channel that competitive spirit to pursue one goal: helping Loreauville win.

The Tigers claimed a district championship Friday night, and look to go deeper in the playoffs this year after a quarterfinal exit last season.

“We just came back this year and made a promise to the team to do better,” Calep says.

“From day one since we stepped on the field, it was more about just getting better every day, getting closer together, and having the discipline on the field just to be undefeated,” Collin says. “We put in the work everyday Monday through Thursday for us to be here. We just need to finish this job.”