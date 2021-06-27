Former Ragin’ Cajun Brian Jolivette gives back through basketball tournament

LAFAYETTE, La – Over 100 teams from all across the country traveled to Lafayette to play in the Zydeco Hoopfest this weekend.

It’s a basketball tournament hosted by former Ragin’ Cajuns hoops star Brian Jolivette. He now lives in Houston, but his desire to impact Acadiana remains.

The purpose of this tournament is to give young athletes a platform and to give back to the Lafayette Parks and Rec Department.

“My connection to do this is my passion to help kids,” Jolivette says. “I’m doing a lot of stuff in Houston, but I know the Lafayette culture. I know some of the challenges these kids have. With this event, I want this to be the event to catapult some of us that can really really help kids. Through this event, resources that I can provide to help them, I wanna do that.”

Through his organization Above All Sports, Jolivette hosts six tournaments in different cities every year.

This is the first-ever Zydeco Hoopfest, but it’s been over a year in the making.

Jolivette and Lafayette Parks and Rec supervisor Walter Guillory partnered to bring the tournament to the Hub City, and 20 percent of the proceeds will go to LPRD.

“I want to be the guy to help these kids get the exposure they need,” Jolivette says. “I want to be able to help leaders like Walter and whomever to be able to put these kids in position so that they can be a little successful in athletics.”

Another successful Ragin’ Cajun and college friend of Jolivette came back to Lafayette for the tournament.

NFL great Brian Mitchell was the guest speaker at the opening ceremony on Friday night.

“Brian came up to Virginia where he lived there for a little bit. He moved back and started doing these basketball camps,” Mitchell says. “He talked to me about doing the Zydeco Hoop Fest. He asked me if I would come be a part of it, give the kids a few words of encouragement to some of the kids. I do it all over this country. Why not come back to somewhere where I started, that gave me that opportunity? I’m happy to be here and supporting them. Hopefully I can say something to some athlete out there today that may ignite them and get them on a great path.”