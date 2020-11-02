“Family over everything” as LCA’s Sage Ryan stays close to home, commits to LSU

LCA senior Sage Ryan is a five-star recruit and the number one safety in the nation.

After a long recruiting process, Ryan came to a decision on Wednesday. Then on Saturday in front of family, friends, and teammates, he announced his commitment and where he will play college football next fall.

“I will be attending Louisiana State University,” Ryan announced.

The crowd at LCA cheered, and an “L-S-U” chant erupted.

“It was a very emotional moment,” Ryan says. “As you can tell, we were crying and hugging. I felt like all the weight of the world was off my shoulders once I said I was committing to Louisiana State University.”

An emotional moment with his mom and uncle capping off a recruitment process that had the attention of the entire college football world.

Ryan had offers from elite programs across the country, but narrowed his choices down to LSU and Alabama.

His uncle Trev Faulk, who sat next to him as he committed, and cousin Kevin Faulk both played at LSU.

Trev was a linebacker at LSU from 1999-2001 and is now on the coaching staff at LCA. Kevin is currently the running backs coach at LSU, having played there from 1995-98 as the program’s all-time leading rusher.

When asked about his decision, Ryan explained just how much it meant to continue the family legacy.

“My family, they guided me through this process and like my uncle said, it was family over everything,” Ryan says. “My people are in Louisiana, so that’s what I went with. I was gonna play in front of them for the next three to four years, make my momma happy and call it a day.”

“Our family has a very special bond. Even when Trev played at LSU, all our family, cousins, aunts, uncles friends, we would gather in vans and drive to Baton Rouge. We were very supportive. We plan to continue that.”

Gameday in Death Valley was another reason the LCA Knight wanted to be a Tiger.

“Just the atmosphere of the whole stadium, the cultures, they did a good job of recruiting me,” Ryan says. “They did exactly what I asked. They didn’t pressure me about staying home. They just stayed their course, and it worked out in the end.”

Ryan also told us his recruitment process is closed. He is 100 percent committed to LSU.