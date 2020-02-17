Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cantrelle embraces leadership role for Cajuns baseball

Beyond The Jersey

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Cajuns shortstop Hayden Cantrelle didn’t waste any time to hit a home run this season, as he homered against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. The junior enters this season as one of the top MLB prospects in the country. After finishing last year as a first team All Sun Belt selection, Cantrelle is embracing this new season, with a new coach and added pressure surrounding the MLB draft. 

“I like to think throughout my entire life, I’ve been put in pressure situations,” Cantrelle says. “Yeah, there’s a different atmosphere and a different feel with Coach Deggs now, but things aren’t that much different to be honest with you. All my personal goals are in line with everything I have been doing throughout my college career as well.”

The Teurlings Catholic alum spent the past two summers competing in college baseball’s most premier summer league in Cape Cod. Cantrelle average .315 at the plate, finishing the summer with 41 hits, 14 RBIs, and 3 home runs. 

Despite the success, Cantrelle says those two seasons taught him how to deal with failure. 

“Going through those two summers, it taught me a lot about myself and how to handle failure,” Cantrelle says. “Given that fact, I’ve worked with the processes of failing long-term. Understanding how to fail is how you open up new doors for success.”

Success is undoubtedly in the Lafayette native’s future, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 55th best prospect in the 2020 Draft. 

But Cantrelle isn’t focused on June just yet. 

“The worst thing that could happen for me is not being focused on my craft,” Cantrelle says. “Just keeping that lens on things keeps me going in the right direction.”

Gaining a wealth of experience in just two seasons, Cantrelle is seen as a leader on and off the diamond.  

“For the most part, I feel like I’m continuing to fulfill a role that was just set by the older guys,” Cantrelle says. “I’m coming into a junior year as an upperclassman as you say, so there are more leadership opportunities giving that I do have two years under my belt. There are more younger guys on our team. This group that we have is a very mature group. I still don’t feel that old, so to say.”

Cantrelle and the rest of the Ragin’ Cajuns will be back in action at Southeastern this Tuesday, then back home at Russo Park to host Tulane on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar