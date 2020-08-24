Cajuns running back duo poised to dominate senior year

The Ragin’ Cajuns boast one of the best running back duos in the country.

To prove it, last week both Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas were two of only 17 senior running backs in the country to be named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Watch List.

Entering their final year in vermilion and white, these Cajuns are working together to make each other even better.

“I look at Eli like a brother you know,” Ragas says. “We just keep pushing each other to be better. Our goal is to be in the NFL so with a man like Eli he makes it easy for me to play. I think I make it easy for him to play.”

“Just working together, going in everyday making each other better,” Mitchell says. “The young guys coming up, we’re going to need some of them to help us. We just gotta mentor them and all work together.”

The two All Sun Belt Conference performers were key contributors to helping break the school record for total rushing yards and total rushing touchdowns in 2019.

The Cajuns running back room believes it can accomplish even more in 2020.

“We achieved every goal we had last year, now we got bigger goals now,” Ragas said. “It’s up to us to go catch them.”

“We did some great things last year, but it don’t matter how great we did last year,” Mitchell said. “That’s in the past. Nobody talks about that anymore, so this year we just gotta reach to a higher standard than what we did last year and try to match or even go over what we did last year.”

With fellow Louisiana running back Raymond Calais getting drafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April, Ragas and Mitchell both have set a goal to prove they deserve to be the next Cajuns to make it to the NFL.

“Seeing Raymond and the rest of our guys being drafted, it’s like I want to be next,” Mitchell says.

“Me and Eli talk about this all the time and how that inspires us because that’s somebody in our own room that got drafted just like Elijah McGuire,” Ragas says. “He got drafted, and it shows us that it’s real. We’re capable. We’ve got the power to reach the next level. It’s in our hands to prove that we can make the step forward and play big boy ball.”

Mitchell and Ragas are set to prove themselves early this year, as the Cajuns begin the season at No. 25 Iowa State on September 12th.