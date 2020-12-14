Cade York sets LSU record with 57-yard game-winning field goal

A 34-34 tie was broken with 23 seconds left as kicker Cade York drilled a 57-yard field goal through dense fog to give LSU the 37-34 lead.

He could barely see the ball after he kicked it, but when his laces hit the leather it carried the hopes of LSU’s season through the uprights.

“When the fourth quarter came around, I kinda started to see the fog roll in,” York says. “I walked out on the field at one point to see if I could actually see. I got out there and it was a little blurry. I couldn’t necessarily see the ball, but I just had faith in God that it would go through. It went down the middle right?”

Right down the middle, Cade.

And right into the record books.

The 57-yard field goal was the longest in program history.

York is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker and his five 50-plus yard field goals are the most among kickers in the country this season.

“The biggest thing for me is I want to make every one,” York says. “I don’t want to miss any. That’s pretty obvious, but every kick is important to me even it’s the 30-yard field goal in the beginning of the game or the 57 I had at the end of the game. I try not to think about getting iced. I try not to think about what would happen if I missed. I try to think about what would happen if I make it. What I was thinking about before the kick was running down the field doing the gator chomp.”

And the gator was chomped.

Before the winning kick and celebration, his head coach didn’t feel the need to offer any advice.

Ed Orgeron was confident in sending York out for the longest attempt of his LSU career.

“I didn’t want to mess him up,” Orgeron said. “I just let him go. I talked to Mack, and obviously I said ‘Mack what you think?” And he said, ‘We’re gonna make it.’ We were trying to get to the 33, that was his range. We decided to go ahead and try it. Tremendous job of protection. Tremendous job by Cade.”