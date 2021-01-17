Beyond the Jersey: Broncos WR Diontae Spencer donates $5,000 to Boys & Girls Club of New Iberia

Just a few weeks ago, New Iberia native and Westgate High product Diontae Spencer recorded his first career touchdown pass on an 83-yard punt return, helping the Broncos to a win over the Carolina Panthers.

This week, he helped a different team win off the field.

Spencer donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of New Iberia.

“He wanted to give back to the Boys & Girls Club,” Spencer’s mom Vanessa says. “He’s sending all his love. He’s sending everything from the bottom of his heart to the Boys & Girls Club of New Iberia.”

Diontae couldn’t be there in person, but his mom and other family members were there to deliver the check.

Before a historic career at McNeese, Diontae grew up going to the Boys and Girls Club of New Iberia.

His mom says he wanted to give back to a place he spent so much time at when he was younger.

“He came and he engaged, and he interacted with peers,” Vanessa says. “He came and did a lot of things and did a lot of activities and a lot of athletic time he put in here. He was just thankful for being able to come here.”

Diontae was just one of so many children impacted by the Boys & Girls Club.

The New Iberia branch serves over 160 youth members every year now and was serving almost 250 before COVID.

Director of the Boys and Girls Club of New Iberia Brianna Davis says this donation from Diontae will greatly benefit the day-to-day operations of the program.

“These donations are going to be able to go toward helping us continue to keep our buildings open, to continue to serve our mission, to help as many kids that need us the most,” Davis says.

From New Iberia to Denver, Colorado, Diontae is making his mom proud through his work on the field and in the community.

“To see that he went from a dream to reality, and he has continued to give back,” Vanessa says. “He’s going to continue to give back in anything that they need here in New Iberia, in the community, or at the New Iberia Boys and Girls Club. He will be an asset.”