Breaux approaching final season with new perspective

Lafayette native and St. Thomas More product Brennan Breaux is one of three redshirt seniors on the Ragin’ Cajun baseball team, who expected 2020 to be their final season in vermilion and white.

Breaux made the decision to return to Louisiana baseball for another year…after he was granted extra eligibility because of the COVID crisis.

It’s an opportunity he never saw coming…but one he’s very thankful for.

“Life throws you that curve ball, so to say,” Breaux says. “I thought at this time this year I was gonna be done. In one sense, it’s a bummer. In another sense, it’s a breath of fresh air. I’m super super excited to get back with the coaches, to get back with the team, to start working again, and start playing in front of the best fan base in all of collegiate sports in my opinion.”

The COVID-19 pandemic took away a lot of baseball games in front of Cajun Nation in 2020, but Breaux is grateful for the lessons he learned during the sports hiatus. And he’ll take a new perspective into 2021.

“Don’t take anything for granted,” Breaux says. “I think that’s the glaring lesson that I think a lot of us have learned. Family time, you know especially at this time for baseball and spring sports, we don’t have this time to spend with our family most of the time. Most of the time, we’re playing four to five games a week. We could be anywhere from Boone, North Carolina, to San Antonio, Texas, on any given weekend.”

The time spent with this team did look a bit different this year, as the guys stayed connected virtually while at home.

“We have group messages that we stay in touch with as a team with the coaches,” Breaux says. “We have Zoom meetings. That’s kind of become the new hot thing to do as far as communication goes. There’s not a whole lot we can do other than keep in touch and lay the ground work for Coach to talk to us and give us the agenda he wants to follow up until we can meet all again together.”

The team will meet back on campus August 3rd, when voluntary workouts for spring sports can begin.