Beyond the Jersey: reigning champs ESA make it 5 in a row

Episcopal School of Acadiana keeps breeding winners.

For the fifth consecutive year, the men’s cross country team claimed the state championship.

While the women’s team was runner-up this year, they are also no stranger to first place.

“State runners-up, that’s an amazing achievement. and we’ve been state champions for the past three years in a row,” says team captain Samantha Withers.

And the victories aren’t just the teams.

Individuals such as Oliver Nickel brought home his own championship, The Class B individual.

“Walking off to the side to sit down, it was kind of hard to believe like honestly it just didn’t feel real,” Nickel says.

So what is it about this group of men and women that makes them so successful?

Withers says: “Our coach emphasizes a motto, ‘CHESS’ Consistency, Hydration, eating healthy, sleeping and studying and it’s those habits that our runners follow that keep us so well disciplined and hard working.”

From seniors who have been running for years, to newcomers, all would agree, it’s a great sport to join and a family bond that’ll last a lifetime.

“These kids are willing to do it,” says cross country coach Laura Magann.