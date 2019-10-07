Beyond the Jersey: Ragin Cajuns Senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux

The Ragin Cajuns defense has really improved in year two under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

Sports Anchor Madeline Adams tells us more about one of those leaders on the defense in this week’s edition of Beyond the Jersey.

For the first time since 2014, a UL Lafayette player earned Sun Belt defensive player of the week honors.

That Ragin’ Cajun was senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux, who recorded 12 tackles and one tackle for loss in the win against Georgia Southern.

“I thought we played an outstanding game on defense, and I knew I was really flying around making a lot of plays,” Boudreaux says. “That was our job. That was my job to go into it. That was my mindset to go in and try to play the best game that I could against a triple-option threat team like that.”

Even though Boudreaux is the only Cajun receiving the honor, he gave the credit back to his teammates, saying the performance was a team effort.

“The defensive front really helped me out, and made my job a whole lot easier,” Boudreaux says. “Me getting defensive player of the week is not just on me. It’s on my team as a whole. I just reciprocated the effect of it.That’s all.”

“I think Jacques is a great representative of this place and our team,” head coach Billy Napier says. “I think he’s one of the most improved players on our team. He’s improved in all areas. He’s bigger, faster, quicker. He’s a better student of the game. I think his football IQ has improved. Therefore he’s a better communicator. He anticipates plays faster. I think he’s

improved fundamentally.”

The work Boudreaux put in during the offseason before his final year as a Ragin Cajun is paying off.

“This offseason I took a big point of emphasis on trying to get my body completely right,” Boudreaux says. “Eating the right foods, being right all around. Being more flexible, things like that. As a whole defensive standpoint, we stress together to be on the same page and always to communicate more as I keep on saying.”

That communication within the defense has made a big difference on the field. Last year’s point per game average for Louisiana opponents was 34 points. This year, the defense is only giving up an average of 21 points per game. That’s almost a two touchdown difference.

“We really gel together on the field together,” Boudreaux says. “I think there’s one thing I can always say now is that we’re really close. Like we really are close. I know people always say that ‘oh our team’s really close,’ but our team really is close. We hang out a lot. I think just knowing each other, knowing the ins and the outs of players’ skills, what people need to work on, things like that, I think that’s something we have good as a team. I think that shows week to week.”