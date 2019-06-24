BEYOND THE JERSEY: Pro Bowl safety Michael Thomas holds free football camp for Acadiana

Michael Thomas is a familiar name among “Who Dat Nation” in south Louisiana. However, a different Michael Thomas held a youth football camp in Acadiana. He’s a Giant, not a Saint.

“Obviously the Michael Thomas connection, everybody was like hold on I thought you were the Michael Thomas for the Saints,” Thomas said.

The Four Corners native is now a New York Giant, entering his seventh season in the National Football League. He wants to use his platform to impact the communities that impacted him.

“I grew up in Four Corners,” Thomas said. “I know what those kids are going through, what they see everyday. I just wanted to give them something unique.”

He started the Mike T Camp, a free camp for young football players.

“I know I would’ve appreciated it when I was 7 or 8 years old right before I moved to Houston so I always made a promise to myself that if I made it to the NFL I was gonna come back and give kids that Play 60 experience that you used to see on the commercials,” Thomas said. “And I’m glad I had the chance to do that today.”

In the question and answer sessions, no question was off limits.

“We talked about financial literacy, education, what type of courses you need to take to prepare for the SATs and ACTs,” Thomas said. “We talked about what it was like to transition from college to the NFL, from high school to college, and what it took to actually get there. Family, so many things. We talked about social justice a little bit. They were interested in the players that took the knee and what they continue to do in the community, what I invest in. We talked about a lot, man.”

The Pro Bowl safety takes on the responsibility to make an impact both personally and professionally, whether in New York, Houston, or Acadiana.