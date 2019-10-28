Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Beyond the Jersey: Northside Christian volleyball player Madeline Dischler

Beyond The Jersey

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Northside Christian junior Madeline Dischler has been on the varsity volleyball team since her freshman year. Not too many freshmen get roster spots on varsity teams. Another big feat for Dischler: she’s helped the Warriors to the playoffs every year since she’s been on the team. It’s those kind of milestones that have encouraged her to work even harder. 

“It makes me excited,” Dischler says. “It makes me think I’m good. I’m working hard. I’m working for something.”

“She has progressed from 8th grade to now tremendously,” head coach Tracie Clement says. “It’s because she’s a hard worker. She’s determined. That’s a great quality to have in an athlete.”

Only a few weeks into this season, Dischler didn’t feel like herself, later finding out she needed gallbladder surgery. The recovery would keep her away from the court for over a month. 

“Not being able to play, having to watch everybody else play,” Dischler says was the biggest struggle.

Dischler’s veteran absence was felt. 

“It’s security,” Clement says. “She’s got height to play the net. As a small school, we don’t have a whole lot of height here. We had to make some adjustments.”

Her height wasn’t the only vital asset to the Warriors. Dischler also had the intangibles necessary to lead the team. 

“She’s an encourager,” Clement says. “She likes to encourage her teammates. That’s a big part of it. If you can pick others up, it’s gonna pick you up. She’s great at that.” 

Dischler made her return last week. She credits her teammates for their encouragement in helping her transition back onto the court go as smooth as possible.

“It’s like a family,” Dischler says. “Everybody has your back no matter what. They made me feel like even though I wasn’t doing as good as I wanted to, I was still doing good and doing my best.”

“They’ve always said come along,” Clement says. “Whether you’re on the court or not, we still want you with us, really encouraging her to get back.” 

Dischler and the rest of the Warriors have their sights set on a district championship and the playoffs. If they make it to the first round of playoffs, it will be Dischler’s third trip there. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Generally clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories