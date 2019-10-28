Beyond the Jersey: Northside Christian volleyball player Madeline Dischler

Northside Christian junior Madeline Dischler has been on the varsity volleyball team since her freshman year. Not too many freshmen get roster spots on varsity teams. Another big feat for Dischler: she’s helped the Warriors to the playoffs every year since she’s been on the team. It’s those kind of milestones that have encouraged her to work even harder.

“It makes me excited,” Dischler says. “It makes me think I’m good. I’m working hard. I’m working for something.”



“She has progressed from 8th grade to now tremendously,” head coach Tracie Clement says. “It’s because she’s a hard worker. She’s determined. That’s a great quality to have in an athlete.”

Only a few weeks into this season, Dischler didn’t feel like herself, later finding out she needed gallbladder surgery. The recovery would keep her away from the court for over a month.

“Not being able to play, having to watch everybody else play,” Dischler says was the biggest struggle.

Dischler’s veteran absence was felt.

“It’s security,” Clement says. “She’s got height to play the net. As a small school, we don’t have a whole lot of height here. We had to make some adjustments.”

Her height wasn’t the only vital asset to the Warriors. Dischler also had the intangibles necessary to lead the team.

“She’s an encourager,” Clement says. “She likes to encourage her teammates. That’s a big part of it. If you can pick others up, it’s gonna pick you up. She’s great at that.”

Dischler made her return last week. She credits her teammates for their encouragement in helping her transition back onto the court go as smooth as possible.

“It’s like a family,” Dischler says. “Everybody has your back no matter what. They made me feel like even though I wasn’t doing as good as I wanted to, I was still doing good and doing my best.”

“They’ve always said come along,” Clement says. “Whether you’re on the court or not, we still want you with us, really encouraging her to get back.”

Dischler and the rest of the Warriors have their sights set on a district championship and the playoffs. If they make it to the first round of playoffs, it will be Dischler’s third trip there.