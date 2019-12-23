Beyond the Jersey: Errol Rogers Jr. commits to the Cajuns

Early Signing Day was last Wednesday. The Ragin’ Cajuns football team welcomed 16 signees. One of them is from right here in Lafayette.

Errol Rogers, Jr. of Lafayette Christian Academy won a state championship with the Knights at Cajun Field this season. That won’t be the last time he plays in that stadium. He’ll suit up in vermilion and white as a wide receiver for the Cajuns. He said playing for the hometown team and for head coach Billy Napier all played into the decision to sign with UL.

“I used to go to all the games, so I basically knew about everything,” Rogers Jr. says. “When Coach Napier came, he just changed the whole culture. A lot of coaches like Coach Des, he’s been there for a long time. It just really pushed me to stay home.”

“I think Errol is a winner,” Napier says. “He’s a little bit of a gym rat. He’s a guy who’s grown up in the game. He’s a multiple-sport athlete. He’s a guy who’s a good competitor. I think he’s got great character.”

That gym rat mindset and competitiveness stems from watching some of the best at the college level train and perform.

“I went to a camp before, and that was when Coach Napier was at Alabama,” Rogers Jr. says. “That’s all they do at Bama is work out. Seeing them in the weight room, and I watch Derrick Henry videos. That’s all he would do. Coming back from that camp, it just pushed me, Logan, and some of our other brothers and stuff to work hard all the time.”

Rogers has won state championships with both the football team and basketball team at LCA. He has played quarterback and wide receiver for the Knights. Despite his talent and versatility, Rogers was still surprised when the Cajuns offered him a spot on the team.

“I did good at the camp, but I didn’t think they would really offer me,” Rogers Jr. says. “When they did, I just kept talking about it. I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

“Just watch the guy compete, and that’s what we see,” Napier says. “I think he’s getting overlooked a little bit. We saw him at the LSU camp. He dominated the LSU camp. The guy is 5’11, 185. He’s very, very capable.”

He’s also a coach’s son. His dad, Errol Rogers Sr., is the receivers coach and head basketball coach at LCA. Family has always been a motivating factor for Rogers. His goal is to one day provide for his family.

“I have 5 sisters,” Rogers Jr. laughs. “One day they’re all gonna get married. I’ve got to help them some type of way.”

On top of being a state champion in football and basketball, Rogers was also selected as an Lafayette-area All-Star and played in the I-10 Bowl this past weekend. He’s definitely left quite the legacy at LCA. He’ll have the chance to make the same kind of impact at UL.