Beyond the Jersey: Cajun football will honor military on Saturday

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will be hosting the Georgia State Panthers this Saturday at Cajun Field.

You can expect events honoring our military throughout the entire game.

"There is a pregame helicopter fly over that I think fans are going to want to be into their seats early for. there's going to be fireworks at halftime," says Patrick Crawford, assistant ad of communications & digital strategy for the University of Louisiana.

"We are giving away 500 t-shirts to the first 500 students. We'll have a moment of silence between the first and second quarter for the POW's and MIA's, adds Cajun head coach Billy Napier.

You can also expect to see the players in all black uniforms during that game.

"Coach Napier's football team are wearing black uniforms in honor of military veterans and those currently actively serving," says Crawford

Napier adds: " We will wear a different uniform combination for that reason specifically and that will be a regular event here as long as I'm coaching here."

It's something the coach believes will be a powerful message not just for the fans but for his players.

"It is a special opportunity for us to recognize those people that do so much for our country and our freedom and a great teaching opportunity and the lesson for our players in terms of what those people do for us," he says.

You can also get a special ticket deal that includes Saturday's game, the last home game of the season and one basketball game for twenty dollars each.

That, of course, can be found at the Cajundome box office.

Kickoff is at 4 pm.

To make sure you experience all of the military appreciation events, its recommended you be in your seats no later than 3:30.

