Beyond the Jersey: St. Thomas More and LSU Alum Lyle Mouton talks life after sports

Lyle Mouton threw out the first pitch at the Cane Cutters game for their Purple and Gold night.

Now, he’s no stranger to the diamond. He spent 7 years in the Major Leagues, playing with some of the games most iconic names — Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, and Derek Jeter.

Mouton made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox in 1995.

“Dream come true,” Mouton says.

“As a little boy, you envision playing something professional. Baseball happened to be the one I chose. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play in the big leagues, play in some wonderful cities.”



Mouton was in back in Lafayette for a family reunion. He now lives in Tampa, Florida, but Acadiana always provides the baseball star with a warm welcome home.



“I always tease people and say the prodigal son has returned,” Mouton laughs. “Just a little joke between me and my friends. I love coming home. They treat me like I’ve been here all my life and haven’t moved away. I live in Florida, so coming home is always a great thing.”



When Mouton first moved away from Lafayette, he traveled about 60 miles east to Baton Rouge. There he played for two of LSU’s most iconic coaches. He played basketball for Dale Brown, while playing baseball for Skip Bertman.



“Dale Brown, what a wonderful time I had playing basketball,” Mouton says. “Basketball is a very upbeat type of game. It’s exciting, where baseball is a little more laid back. I learned so much playing baseball at LSU that really helped me in my professional career with Skip Bertman, learning the game. I listened to him, how he controls the game, understanding the aspects of the game within the game.”



From Lafayette to the big leagues, Mouton paved the way for Acadiana baseball players.



“At the time, if I’m not mistaken, there weren’t many Lafayette born players that have made it to the big leagues,” Mouton says. “Coming up, it was Ron Guidry, ‘Louisiana Lightning.’ Then you had myself. Now you have others like Paul Bako, Mikie Mahtook, and the other guys from the area who have made a big impact. I’m just glad I helped maybe open the doors for these guys to get there and do well, and hopefully more to come.”



More to come indeed. Most recently, Lafayette High alum, former LSU Tiger and current New York Mets prospect Antoine Duplantis is adding to that list of Acadiana baseball stars with bright futures.

Mouton is now based in Florida working for one of the largest and most successful companies in the world, Coca-Cola.