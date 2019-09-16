Beyond the Jersey: Ragin Cajuns honor former equipment manager Lynn Williams

The Ragin Cajuns are honoring the legacy of one of their own equipment managers…one who served the University of Louisiana for decades. Sports Anchor Madeline Adams has the story.

For 33 years, Lynn Williams served as the Ragin Cajuns equipment manager.

He passed away in March, but his legacy lives on through those he impacted on the UL campus, one of those being current equipment manager Kerry Conner.

“His legacy started in 1980 when he first came to school here,” Kerry Conner, current director of equipment operations says. “He pretty much started, had a vision, and worked hard. That led to his brother becoming an equipment manager, his brother teaching me to become an equipment manager, and now teaching countless others to be equipment managers. And it’s not just equipment managers here, but other universities as well and just becoming productive citizens.”

Williams treated everyone like family. Maybe it was because serving the Ragin Cajun community was a family affair.

His brother, Lyle, was also a UL student and equipment manager. And since the 1980s, the Williams family would tailgate for the equipment managers and even the visiting team.

After Lynn’s passing, Conner knew he wanted to honor all that the Williams family had done.

“I felt that the family had a big part in getting us to where we are now so it was only fitting to name it the Williams Family Equipment room,” Conner says.

Recently, UL held a ceremony enshrining the Williams family in the Cajuns equipment room.

“They’re completely overjoyed,” Conner says. “They didn’t expect that to happen. I wanted to go ahead and do that to honor them and honor the family. Anything like that, they felt overjoyed. They felt truly grateful that we did that. It was really just to honor them.”

The UL football, baseball, and softball teams are also sporting a LW decal on the back of their helmets to honor everything Lynn did for the athletic program.