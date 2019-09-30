Beyond the Jersey: Lafayette native returns home for senior season

They say you can always find your way back home. And that couldn’t be more true for UL senior Katherine Whitman.

She spent her first three seasons playing for St. Edwards University, then decided to play for her hometown team the Ragin’ Cajuns in her final collegiate soccer season.



“When I was younger playing soccer, my mom was at every single game,” Whitman says. “That was one of the biggest things leaving that she was upset she couldn’t see it. Now, not only do I have my mom, I have a huge fan group every game of all my aunts and uncles and cousins. The culture is more home to me.”

Along with wanting to see her family in the stands at home games, Whitman’s decision to change her major also played a part in transferring to UL.

She started in kinesiology, then switched to chemistry to become a pharmacist.

It’s a tough schedule to balance as a student athlete, but Whitman welcomes the challenge.

“It is hard,” Whitman says. “It’s a lot, but I’m interested in it, so it takes away some of the stress. When you’re doing something you like, it’s not as difficult. It’s for sure nice to have girls (on the team) who are taking similar classes to help.”

Whitman’s impact on the Ragin’ Cajun soccer program came during this season’s home opener. She scored her first goal in the vermilion and white only seven minutes into the match against Southern.

“Oh it was awesome,” Whitman says. “Especially with the home-opener, I just wanted to impact the team and help the best way I could. It didn’t have to be scoring, but that was nice. Just to have my family here and have everyone so excited that I scored in our first home opener, it meant so much, especially for my first senior game.”

And even though the senior just has one year as a Ragin Cajun, she’s hoping to leave a lasting impact.

“Our culture is a culture of champions,” Whitman says. “That’s like our vision statement. I’m hoping to instill what my talents would be in that. If I can instill work ethic or a positive attitude, or if I can uplift some of the younger players who are maybe just coming into their first year, then they’ll know how to do it later. I guess just having that stream through.”