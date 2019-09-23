Beyond the Jersey: Cajuns keeper making the most of her senior year

The UL soccer team took on the South Alabama Jaguars on Sunday.

The Jags are second in Sun Belt standings, and the Cajuns held them to a nil-nil tie after regulation and overtime.

Senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Lee had six saves on the day. Keeping a clean sheet is important for the many goals this Ragin’ Cajun soccer team has.

“First goal is to make conference,” Lee says. “We haven’t made conference since my freshman year, so 2016. I think that’s a big goal for us this year, and potentially winning conference. I think we definitely have the skills and capability to do that.”

Lee says this team also has the intangibles necessary to achieve those goals. One that sticks out the most…the family-like bond.

“A big part of being excellent is knowing each other, really caring for each other, the camaraderie,” Lee says. “I think we all know that. I think we all are really just a family.”

Lee grew up in Houston. Because of the relationship she has with her teammates, Lafayette feels like home.

“Winning, losing, we all go through it together,” Lee says. “I think that’s really special, especially for people who are from a little bit further. I know that’s really helped me. I was homesick freshman year. Everyone is. Having the family here is great.”



Last summer, Lee had the opportunity to take everything she learned at UL to an internship back in her hometown at the marketing firm Foster.

It wasn’t just lessons in the classroom that helped her during her internship, but also the lessons she’s learned in the many years she’s been playing soccer.

“The discipline to get the tasks done on time,” Lee says. “I learned a lot from being an athlete. Time management. Deadlines. And I think that really helped me with working at Foster Marketing. In a way, I did use that on the field. I do think growing up being an athlete it was kind of something that was expected of you from a young age. I was just able to do that in the workplace as well.”

Lee is in her final year protecting the goal for the vermilion and white. She and the rest of the Ragin’ Cajuns have nine more regular season games to achieve their goal of earning a spot in the Sun Belt tournament as one of the top eight teams in the conference.

