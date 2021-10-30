Berchman’s Academy defeated Lake Charles Southwest Louisiana HomeSchool Football team 32-18

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIOGA, La. (KLFY) — The Saint’s reign supreme. Not the New Orleans Saints but the Berchman’s Academy Saints out of Grand Coteau.

Grand Coteau’s Berchman’s Academy wins 5th consecutive state championship. They are champions of 8 man football in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana or ACEL

Not only are Berchman’s back to back to back to back to back champs, but they also completed another undefeated season.

The Saints started the scoring with a Chaz Spear one-yard touchdown plunge.

Later Lance Soileau would find the endzone for Berchman’s

The Saints also received scoring help from Noah Breaux.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Sports

More National Sports

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar