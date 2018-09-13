BENGALS UNVEIL INAUGURAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SLATE

EUNICE, La. – A challenging slate featuring three games against NJCAA National Tournament participants and 18 home games are some highlights of the inaugural schedule for LSU Eunice men’s basketball which was released on Wednesday.







LSU Eunice will begin its first season of NJCAA play with a three-game homestand starting with CMP Prep Academy on November 1. LSUE will also host Pro-Vision Academy on November 3 and Lamar State College on November 6. The Bengals will participate in three jamborees throughout the month of October to tune-up for the season.







“We created a schedule with the end goal in mind of preparing our program for success now and going forward,” LSU Eunice men’s basketball head coach Byron Starks said. “Our team is incredibly excited to begin our journey together with what we believe could be a successful campaign.”







Some of LSUE’s more difficult opponents will come with a home-and-home against Holmes CC (Nov. 18 and Jan. 8) and road date at Florida Southwestern State College (Dec. 29). Both teams played in the 2018 NJCAA Division I National Championship.







“It was important to us to schedule some of the best teams in the region,” Starks added. “Playing two teams the caliber of Holmes and Florida Southwestern will give our team a measuring stick for the rest of the year.”







The game against Florida Southwestern State will be part of three tournament dates for the Bengals. In addition to the Bucs’ tournament which includes a meeting with Community College of Beaver County, LSUE will travel to Southwest Mississippi’s Coca-Cola Classic (Nov. 12-13) and Angelina’s Thanksgiving Classsic (Nov. 23-24). The Bengals will face Southwest Mississippi, Chipola College, Western Texas College and Southwestern Christian College on those dates.







Thirteen of the Bengals’ 18 home games will come before conference play begins at home January 30 against Baton Rouge CC. The final stretch before conference play includes a five-game home swing with contests against LSU Alexandria JV (Nov. 27), Jarvis Christian JV (Dec. 1), Patrick Henry CC (Dec. 7-8) and Lee College (Dec. 17).







LSUE will play a nine-game conference schedule against Delgado CC, Southern-Shreveport and Baton Rouge CC. The three rounds of round robin play include two trips to BRCC and concludes with a February 27 showdown with Delgado.





