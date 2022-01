LSU Eunice opened conference play on Wednesday night at the HPRE Center against Baton Rouge Community College. The Bengals won 70-68 in a back and forth affair.

Coach Byron Starks crew has now won 9 times in 11 meetings against BRCC.

Isaiah Payne of Pine Prairie averaging 23.3 points a game helped the Bengals on the conference opening night. This season Payne is shooting near 50 percent from the field.

The Bengals will next play Delgado on Saturday in Eunice at 4pm.