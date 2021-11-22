Bayou Classic becomes Battle of the Interims

BATON ROUGE, La. – Southern’s Jason Rollins and Grambling’s Terrence Graves will highlight the most significant change in the 48th annual Bayou Classic: head coaches.

The previous matchup was slightly more than seven moths ago, but two men with “interim” tags on their titles will lead the Jaguars and Tigers into the regular season finale.

“I feel good but excited. We have a few more days, but excited, excited for the opportunity,” Jason Rollins said, but Southern’s interim head coach hasn’t considered the unique parallel on the other sideline. “Never thought of it. We just football coaches that’s trying to get our guys to win a football game,” Rollins added.

Graves had mutual feelings Monday, focusing more on the game than his job status. “I’m going do the best job that I can for the time that I have it, and I’m not concerned with what’s going happen after that. I don’t control that,” the Tigers’ interim said.

Graves took over at Grambling, after the university fired Broderick Fobbs, but the current Tigers head coach has ties to the Gold and Blue. Graves coached at Southern for 15 years, alongside former Jaguars head coach Pete Richardson.

“Coach Richardson is like my second dad. Both of us are left-handed. Both of us are fiery. Both of us have a great sense of humor. You may not know that about him. He was a man to many, and he shaped my adult life,” Graves said.

“For that situation, there’s no other person to take over for him than Coach Graves. He and I are really good friends as well,” Rollins added about Graves replacing Fobbs.

Saturday will be the first Bayou Classic without Fobbs or former Jags head coach Dawson Odums on the sidelines since 2010.

