Baylor-Louisiana Tech game postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak after Hurricane Laura

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The game set between Louisiana Tech and Baylor has been postponed with no make-up date set.

According to Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports college football writer, Tech has 38 players that have tested positive for the coronavirus following a round of tests conducted earlier this week.

Our sources have confirmed the game is being postponed due to the number of positive screenings.

The season opener for both teams was slated to kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

At this time, the plan is to reschedule the game for another day that is agreeable for both teams.

Hurricane Laura could be to blame because several people in the Ruston area had to relocate due to the damage left behind by the storm. Several players were forced to move in with other teammate or with friends.

Three weeks before the storm, Louisiana Tech had one positive test out of 350 tests given to the student-athletes on campus.

