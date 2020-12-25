Auburn’s Bryan Harsin 1st Press Conference

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - Return specialist Chris Smith has once again earned national recognition for his outstanding return abilities after he was named a First Team All-American by CBS Sports and 247Sports, the two organizations announced on Wednesday. Smith has now picked up All-America honors from two different publications after receiving First Team All-America status from Pro Football Focus (PFF). He was also named a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference performer by the league and PFF. A native of Louisville, Miss., Smith is one of the most electric kick returners in the nation, boasting 572 kick return yards and two touchdowns. On the season, he ranks seventh nationally in return yards and is one of four FBS returners with two kick-return scores. His production saw him become one of just five kick returners in the nation to receive a grade of 90.0 or above by PFF. The redshirt sophomore also racked up Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for All-Purpose yards after totaling 1,042 yards this season, good for 42nd in the nation. Head coach Billy Napier's squad looks to pick up its second-straight bowl victory on Saturday, Dec. 26, when it faces UTSA in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.