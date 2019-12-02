Auburn University fined $250,000 after fans rush field following Iron Bowl Victory

Auburn University is facing a heavy fine after fans ran onto the field following the team’s dramatic victory in the Iron Bowl.

A statement from the SEC states the university will be assessed a $250,000 fine for its fourth violation of the Southeastern Conference policy prohibiting postgame fan access to the competition area.

The statement says fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Financial penalties, which were increased by action taken during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings, are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the Conference. Institutional penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

The policy was originally adopted in 2004.